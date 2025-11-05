Odunze (ankle/heel) did not practice Wednesday.

Odunze logged a DNP/LP/FP practice slate prior to being cleared to suit up for Chicago's narrow win over the Bengals in Week 9, so as long as he's able to put forth similar activity ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants he should be able to take the field. Versus Cincinnati, Odunze failed to haul in any of his three targets. DJ Moore (hip/groin) also missed practice Wednesday while Luther Burden (concussion) was a full participant.