Odunze (foot) is not expected to suit up for Saturday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Odunze was initially listed as active for Chicago's win over the Browns, but he aggravated the stress fracture in his foot during pregame warmups and was made a late scratch. The 2024 first-round pick has not practiced since, and head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that "all options are on the table" for Odunze's recovery, including resting him for the playoffs. With Luther Burden (ankle) also looking uncertain for Saturday's divisional matchup, Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay could be tasks with handling starting roles in three-wide sets behind DJ Moore.