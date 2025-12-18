Odunze (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Packers.

Both Odunze and fellow WR Luther Burden (ankle) won't be available for Week 16 action after not practicing in any capacity this week. Odunze himself had been playing through a stress fracture in his foot for a good portion of the season before logging what now will be a third straight absence. His next chance to suit up is Sunday, Dec. 28 at San Francisco. His absence versus Green Bay, along with that of Burden, should lead to Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay seeing added WR snaps alongside DJ Moore.