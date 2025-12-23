Odunze (foot) isn't participating in Tuesday's unofficial practice session, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears won't have to submit their next injury report until Wednesday, but if his lack of activity Tuesday is any indication, Odunze looks poised to remain a non-participant in practice to begin Week 17 prep. Earlier Tuesday, head coach Ben Johnson told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com that Odunze is in a "good spot" in his recovery and remains on track to play again this season, but the wideout doesn't look to be pushing for a return for this Sunday's game in San Francisco. Odunze hasn't taken the field for any of the Bears' last three games due to a stress fracture in his foot, which he aggravated again while warming up prior to a Week 15 game against the Browns.