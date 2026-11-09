Odunze caught four of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Odunze bobbled what should have been an easy touchdown catch and failed to get down inbounds by the time he secured the ball, but he made amends two plays later with his first touchdown catch of the season to cap Chicago's opening drive from nine yards out. He had another critical drop later in the game but still finished second on the team behind Luther Burden (concussion) in targets, catches and receiving yards. Burden exited late in the game, and if Chicago's Week 10 bye doesn't provide the team's leading receiver enough time to clear concussion protocol, Odunze could get an uptick in opportunities in Week 11 against the Saints.