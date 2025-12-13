There is optimism in the Bears organization that Odunze (foot) will be available to play against the Browns on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Odunze did not play against the Packers in Week 14 due to a foot injury. He earned the questionable tag for Sunday's game after failing to log a full practice during Week 15 prep, but it appears the second-year wideout is on track to return against Cleveland. Odunze's official status may not be known until the Bears announce their list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which would give fantasy managers time to explore their options in case the 2024 first-rounder is not cleared to suit up. DJ Moore, rookie second-rounder Luther Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet would all be slated for more targets from quarterback Caleb Williams in the event that Odunze doesn't play.