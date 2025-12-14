Odunze aggravated the stress fracture in his foot during pregame warmups and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

After sitting out the Bears' Week 14 loss to the Packers, Odunze had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday following a trio of limited practices. The Bears felt comfortable making Odunze active for the contest, but they'll ultimately have to play a man down as a result of his late setback. With Odunze unavailable, Chicago will be left with receivers DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet as its main pass-catching options.