Odunze brought in four of five targets for 69 yards in the Bears' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Odunze was encouragingly efficient in the high-scoring win, but he once again saw fellow wideout Luther Burden be more productive. Burden's 130 receiving yards led the Bears on the night, and Odunze appears to have fallen into more of a de facto No. 2 role at this point in the season. Odunze still carries solid fantasy value, however, and he'll carry a 24-381-0 line on 38 targets into a Week 8 road showdown against the Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 2.