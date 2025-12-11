Odunze (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Chicago had estimated Odunze as a limited participant for Wednesday's walk-through session, but Thursday marked the first time the second-year wideout had actually taken the field for a practice in more than two weeks. Odunze, who is working his way back from a stress fracture in his foot, is a candidate to play Sunday versus the Browns, but he may have to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid taking a designation into the weekend. The potential return of Odunze this Sunday would leave fewer reps to go around for rookie Luther Burden, who drew six targets and played a career-high 71 percent of the offensive snaps in a Week 14 loss to the Packers.