Odunze (foot) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Odunze was a limited participant Wednesday through Friday after missing last week's loss to the Packers. His failure to progress to full participation could set up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, with Olamide Zaccheaus set for a big boost in playing time if Odunze is inactive.