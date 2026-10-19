Odunze brought in three of four targets for 39 yards in the Bears' 31-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Odunze was third in receiving yards for the Bears on the afternoon, but considering Caleb Williams recorded 30 completions for 305 yards, the wideout's numbers were modest. Odunze has three or fewer catches in all but one game to date in 2026, and his spotty efficiency can sometimes be a hindrance to him maximizing his fantasy potential. Odunze will look to build on his numbers in a Week 7 home matchup against a talented Patriots secondary Thursday night.