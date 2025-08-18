Odunze failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 38-0 preseason win over Buffalo.

Chicago's offense looked sharp in its brief debut Sunday, but Odunze didn't contribute much offensively before giving way to the backups. The 2024 first-round selection has been earning rave reviews in camp, so don't let this bagel in an exhibition game sour his fantasy stock. Odunze will serve as the Bears' No. 2 wideout this upcoming season in what should be an improved offense under head coach Ben Johnson.