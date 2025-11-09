Odunze caught six of 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants.

Odunze bounced back from a Week 9 goose egg against the Bengals, leading the Bears in targets, catches and receiving yards Sunday. He accounted for Chicago's lone aerial score with a two-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Odunze could stand to improve his game-to-game consistency, but the 2024 first-round pick leads the Bears across the board with 37 catches, 559 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns on 69 targets heading into a Week 11 road game against the Vikings.