Odunze (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Odunze hasn't been able to practice in any capacity since Dec. 12 as he tends to a stress fracture in his foot. He's missed the last three games as a result and appears in danger of stretching it to four absences, unless he's able to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday. Fellow WR Luther Burden (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, so the Bears may get back at least one of their key pass catchers for Sunday's contest at San Francisco.