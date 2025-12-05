Odunze (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

There was no clear sign of trouble during last week's 24-15 win over the Eagles, in which Odunze handled an 80 percent snap share and 87 percent route share but finished with just two catches for eight yards on six targets. He likely was injured at some point during that game, as he hasn't practiced since and will now miss a contest for the first time in his NFL career. Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus figure to get more playing time in Odunze's absence, with DJ Moore, Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet also among the potential beneficiaries in terms of target volume.