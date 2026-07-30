Bears' Rome Odunze: Says foot feels great

Odunze said Thursday that his foot "feels great" at the beginning of training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Odunze also used the word 'amazing' to describe how he feels, perhaps looking to set the record straight after his June comments about a "new normal" led to some panic from Bears fans and fantasy managers. He suffered a stress fracture in his foot last season, derailing what had the look of a breakout year through September and the first half of October. Odunze returned for the playoffs and avoided surgery in the offseason, with no hint of any trouble (besides the one quote) during OTAs and minicamp. He, Luther Burden and TE Colston Loveland are locked in as Caleb Williams' top three targets, in some unknown order.