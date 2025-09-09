Odunze caught six of nine targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Odunze kept hope alive for the Bears with a one-yard touchdown catch just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. His nine targets paced the team, though DJ Moore (68) and Olamide Zaccheaus (42) both had more receiving yards Monday. Odunze, a 2024 first-round pick, is set up for a more consistent role in his second NFL season after he had three-plus catches in only nine of 17 games as a rookie. Up next for the Bears is a Week 2 trip to Detroit.