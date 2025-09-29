Odunze had four receptions on eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Raiders.

Odunze's scoring onslaught continued when he gutted the Raiders' secondary for a 27-yard touchdown on Chicago's first possession of the second half. The breakout fantasy star has now generated five touchdowns for managers across an impressive four-game scoring streak to kick off the season. Odunze's eight targets Sunday were on par with his 8.8 average through four weeks, giving managers a predictable WR1 asset as we near the quarter mark of the campaign. The talented sophomore will attempt to extend his scoring streak to five games when the Bears resume play against the Commanders on Oct. 13 following the team's upcoming bye week.