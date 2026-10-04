Odunze caught six of seven targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 23-12 win over the Jets.

Odunze led the Bears in receiving yards while finishing two targets shy of Colston Loveland's team-high total as Tyson Bagent threw for 268 yards. This was the first time Odunze exceeded 52 receiving yards in a game this season, as he showed nice chemistry with the third QB to start a game for the Bears this season. Odunze's outlook is unlikely to change significantly whether the Bears get Caleb Williams (hamstring) back or stick with Bagent for Week 5 at Green Bay.