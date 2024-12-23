Odunze brought in four of seven targets for 77 yards in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Odunze was second in receiving yards on the afternoon for the Bears while checking in third in both receptions and targets. Caleb Williams threw for over 300 yards and completed a solid 65.0 percent of his throws, so it wasn't surprising to see Odunze put up a more efficient catch rate than usual as well. The rookie wideout's yardage total was his highest since Week 9, affording him some solid momentum heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday night.