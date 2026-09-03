Odunze "should be all good" after leaving Thursday's practice with an apparent right leg injury, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Odunze exited in the first hour of Thursday's session, but despite attempting to stay on the field, he was escorted off of it with team trainers. Wiederer's report seems to back up that Odunze's new health concern isn't a serious one, but he'll still enter Week 1 prep with a question mark regarding his status. With fellow WR Luther Burden also tending to a groin injury, the Bears currently have only Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker as healthy options at the position on the active roster.