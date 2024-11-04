Odunze recorded five receptions on seven targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 29-9 loss to the Cardinals.

Odunze's role in Chicago's offense is becoming more consistent, as he has commanded 13 targets across the team's last two games combined. He made the most of his chances Sunday, highlighted by a 44-yard catch early in the second quarter when he broke free of Arizona's secondary. Odunze added three additional receptions of at least 15 yards, ultimately accounting for four of the team's five longest plays from scrimmage. While Keenan Allen remains Caleb Williams' favorite target, Odunze has emerged as a more explosive option in the offense and could be in for a big second half of the season.