Odunze was inactive in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Odunze missed the final five games of the season with a foot injury after finishing his second year with 44 receptions on 90 targets for 661 yards and six touchdowns. He posted four games with at least 62 receiving yards through the first half of the season before averaging 36 yards over his final five appearances. He just completed the second year of his rookie contract and remains positioned as a long-term building block if the passing volume expands in 2026. The team is hoping to get Odunze back for the Wild-Card game against the Packers on Saturday.