The Bears listed Odunze (foot) as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Despite being deemed active ahead of this past Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns, Odunze ended up missing his second consecutive contest after he aggravated the stress fracture in his foot while warming up prior to the opening kickoff. Bears head coach Ben Johnson suggested Monday that the Bears could look to shut down Odunze for a period of time to give him the opportunity to fully move past the foot issue, but the wideout hasn't officially been ruled out from playing in this Saturday's matchup with the Packers. That being said, Odunze's lack of activity to begin Week 16 prep isn't an encouraging sign that he'll be ready to play versus Green Bay.