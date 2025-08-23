Odunze finished with three receptions on five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over Kansas City.

Odunze showed a marked improvement over his catch-less outing last week with Friday's team-leading performance. The 2024 first-round pick caught QB Caleb Williams' only passing touchdown while also finishing with Chicago's longest reception (37 yards). Odunze will attempt to build off of a modest 54-734-3 receiving line as a rookie when the Bears kick off the regular season against the Vikings on Sept. 8.