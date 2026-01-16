Bears' Rome Odunze: Status in question for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Odunze (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams.
Odunze followed up a limited walkthrough Wednesday with a capped practice Thursday due to a lingering foot issue, but despite returning to a full session Friday, the Bears will wait to make a final decision on his availability for Round 2 of the playoffs. Meanwhile, fellow WR DJ Moore, who followed the same practice regimen this week due to a knee injury, doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest. Ultimately, Odunze's status will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
