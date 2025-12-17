Odunze (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Odunze sat out a Week 14 loss at Green Bay due to a stress fracture in his foot, and while he was listed as active this past Sunday against the Browns, he was a late scratch due to a setback suffered during pregame warmups. On Monday, coach Ben Johnson told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com that "all options are on the table" for Odunze's recovery, but the second-year pro now has missed both Week 16 sessions, putting his availability in question ahead of Saturday's game versus the Packers.