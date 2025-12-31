Odunze (foot) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Odunze thus hasn't practiced since Dec. 12 due to a stress fracture in his foot and appears poised to end the regular season with five consecutive absences. The Bears can make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions as soon as they post Friday's injury report, and if he's ruled out, Chicago again may be short-handed in the receiving corps, as Luther Burden (quadriceps) was limited Wednesday after getting injured on the final play of this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco. Meanwhile, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, who sat out Week 17 due to illness, was a full practice participant Wednesday, joining DJ Moore, Jahdae Walker and Devin Duvernay as the healthy options at the position on the active roster.