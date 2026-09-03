Odunze sustained an apparent right leg injury during Thursday's practice session, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Per the report, Odunze did not seem overly concerned about the injury and attempted to stay on the field, but the training staff decided to bring his day to an early end. His status will be updated again when more details are released, but as things stand both Odunze and Luther Burden (groin) are less than 100 percent. Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker are next in line on the depth chart.