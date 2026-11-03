Odunze brought in four of six targets for 87 yards in the Bears' 34-17 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Odunze's yardage total led the Bears on the night while finishing second in receptions and targets. The third-year wideout's catch and yardage totals both qualified as his second highest of the season, and Odunze now has 156 receiving yards over the last pair of contests for his most productive two-game stretch this season. Odunze is averaging a career-best 16.7 yards per catch and already has a career-high 14 catches of 20-plus yards heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.