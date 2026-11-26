Odunze caught six of nine targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 39-35 win over the Lions.

The third-year wideout played hero in the fourth quarter on Thanksgiving. With the Bears down 35-24, Odunze hauled in a 41-yard strike from Caleb Williams (abdomen) and then went up for a six-yard score in the back corner of the end zone with just three seconds left on the clock. Odunze sports a 42-660-3 line on 64 targets through 11 games, and if Colston Loveland (knee) ends up missing more time after exiting Thursday's game early, there could be more looks available for him in a Week 13 tilt against the Jaguars.