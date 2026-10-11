Odunze brought in three of nine targets for 40 yards in the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Odunze finished second in receiving yards with a team-high target total, and he endured an inefficient afternoon overall while working with Tyson Bagent as his quarterback for a second straight game. Odunze did take two of his receptions for first downs, and he extended his season-opening streak of recording at least one catch of 20-plus yards. The talented deep threat will look for a higher catch rate and better ball security in a Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons that could mark the return of Caleb Williams from his hamstring injury.