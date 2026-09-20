Odunze caught three of four targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

The 2024 first-round pick led all Bears wideouts in receiving yards on a wet and windy day at Soldier Field. Odunze has had a slow start to the season, managing just a 5-95-0 line on seven targets through two games, and his outlook in the short term won't be improved if the hamstring injury that knocked Caleb Williams out of Sunday's contest proves to be serious. Odunze could be catching passes from Tyson Bagent instead in a Week 3 home tilt against the Eagles.