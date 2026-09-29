Odunze secured three of six targets for 44 yards in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Odunze was relegated to a complementary role in the 20-point victory, finishing fourth in receptions and third in both receiving yards and targets for the Bears on the night. While Odunze entered the season as the presumptive No. 1 receiver, veteran offseason addition Kalif Raymond, who had familiarity with head coach Ben Johnson's scheme from their mutual time with the Lions, has enjoyed an expanded role over the first three games while gathering in an impressive 19 of 21 targets. Conversely, Odunze is averaging a career-best 17.4 yards per reception but has a modest eight catches and no touchdowns through three games, numbers he'll look to significantly boost during a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.