Odunze caught seven of 10 targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

Olamide Zaccheaus tied him for the team lead in receptions, but otherwise Odunze was Caleb Williams' clear top downfield option again after a couple lackluster performances, as he topped 100 yards for the first time since Week 2. The second-year wideout sports a 31-473-5 line on 56 targets through seven games, and Odunze will take renewed momentum into a Week 9 clash with the Bengals.