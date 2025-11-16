Odunze caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Vikings.

Odunze caught only one of five first-half targets but still led the Bears with 24 first-half receiving yards, accounting for a third of Caleb Williams' 72 passing yards before halftime. Williams was marginally more productive in the second half but directed only one pass at Odunze. Despite the modest volume, Odunze finished four receiving yards shy of Cole Kmet's team lead Sunday. Heading into a Week 12 home game against the Steelers, Odunze leads the Bears across the board with 39 catches for 600 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns on 75 targets through 10 games.