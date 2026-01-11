Odunze brought in two of six targets for 44 yards in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers on Saturday.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to a foot injury to close out the regular season, Odunze finished second in both receiving yards and targets among Chicago's wideouts on the night. The second-year pro delivered noteworthy gains of 17 and 27 yards on his pair of grabs, making it an encouraging performance following the month-plus layoff. Odunze's conditioning and stamina should take another step forward during the forthcoming practice week ahead of next weekend's divisional-round clash against either the 49ers or Eagles.