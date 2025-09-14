Odunze brought in seven of 11 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Odunze, in conjunction with Caleb Williams, single-handedly kept the Bears competitive in the first quarter, recording 28- and six-yard touchdown grabs in the first and second quarter, respectively. Odunze easily led the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and although his career-best day was sullied by the sizable loss, it was certainly encouraging to see the emphasis on getting the second-year wideout involved in Ben Johnson's offense. Odunze next takes him at a Cowboys secondary that allowed 450 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Giants' Russell Wilson, as Dallas comes into the Windy City for a Week 3 showdown next Sunday.