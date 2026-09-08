Head coach Ben Johnson said that Odunze (leg) won't practice Tuesday, but the wide receiver is considered "more day-to-day," and the Bears remain hopeful that he'll play in Sunday's season opener versus the Panthers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson didn't provide many specifics regarding the right leg injury that Odunze sustained in a practice last Thursday, though the coach noted that the issue isn't an aggravation of the foot injury that kept the wideout sidelined for the final five games of the 2025 regular season, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Odunze will still have three more chances to fit in some practice activity this week before the Bears decide on his status for Sunday's contest, but at this stage, the the team is optimistic that the third-year receiver will be able to play through the leg injury.