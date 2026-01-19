Odunze said Monday that he will not require surgery this offseason to address the foot injury that forced him to miss the final five games of the regular season, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Odunze retook the field for both of Chicago's postseason contests, managing an identical 2-44-0 receiving line on six targets in each game, though he was initially listed as questionable for both the wild card round and divisional round. Across 12 regular-season appearances, the 2024 first-round pick secured 44 of 90 targets for 661 yards and six touchdowns, with injuries seemingly hampering his ability to emerge as a true leader in a Bears pass-catching corps that also features wideouts DJ Moore and Luther Burden, as well as tight ends Colston Loveland (concussion) and Cole Kmet, all of whom remain under contract for 2026.