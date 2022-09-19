site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Roquan Smith: Another strong outing
Smith tallied 11 stops in the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Smith tied with Nicholas Morrow for the team lead in tackles, and Smith is averaging 10 stops over the first two games. He'll continue to be an elite IDP option, as he's been the past couple years.
