Smith recorded 13 stops in Chicago's 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

After a disappointing season opener in which he posted just five tackles, Smith came back with one of the dominant IDP performances that fantasy owners got used to seeing him come up with on a regular basis during his rookie season. He'll continue to be a top-shelf fantasy option each week

