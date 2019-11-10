Play

Smith recorded 11 tackles in Chicago's 20-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Even though the Lions threw the ball 46 times, many of those passes were short, which helped allow Smith pile up double-digit tackles. After a four-game stretch in which he averaged seven tackles, he's now posted 21 tackles over his last two games, and he's beginning to regain the form that he showed in his amazing rookie season, when he was performing as an IDP star.

