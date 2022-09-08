Smith (soreness) was not listed on the Bears' injury report Wednesday.
Smith was sidelined for Chicago's preseason finale while dealing with "tightness" according to head coach Matt Eberflus. As a result, the 25-year-old missed the entirety of the preseason after sitting out the team's previous two exhibitions due to a contract dispute with the team this offseason. Smith, who racked up a career-high 163 tackles to go along with three sacks and three passes defended while playing every game for the Bears last year, should have a chance to finish as one of the league's most productive middle linebackers during the 2022 regular season.