Smith (general soreness) wasn't listed on the Bears' injury report Wednesday.
Smith was sidelined for Chicago's preseason finale while dealing with "tightness," according to head coach Matt Eberflus. The 25-year-old ended up missing the entirety of the preseason after sitting out the team's previous two exhibitions due to a contract dispute with the team. Smith, who racked up a career-high 163 tackles to go along with three sacks while playing every game for the Bears in 2021, should have a chance to finish as one of the league's most productive middle linebackers during the 2022 season.