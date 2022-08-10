Chicago activated Smith from the active/PUP list Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
The star linebacker has been holding out of training camp and recently requested a trade due to dissatisfaction with his contract situation, and he plans to continue holding out despite this move, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It remains to be seen whether the Bears intend to offer him the long-term contract he's seeking or cut ties in a potential blockbuster trade, but Smith figures to be a top-tier IDP option as long as he plays somewhere this season.