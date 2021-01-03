site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Roquan Smith: Doubtful to return
RotoWire Staff
Smith (elbow) is officially listed as doubtful to return during Sunday's game against the Packers.
With just a little over one quarter left of Week 17's game, Smith will need to recover quickly to have a chance of seeing the field once again Sunday, though it is confirmed he is doubtful to return.
