Smith (personal) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

The details aren't clear, but it appears Smith won't be suiting up for this divisional matchup. The Bears' run defense will be further hampered, as Bilal Nichols (hand) is already ruled out and Akiem Hicks (knee) is questionable.

