Bears' Roquan Smith: Expected to sit preseason finale
Bears coach Matt Nagy indicated that Smith (hamstring) had a good practice Tuesday, but he also he will likely miss the team's preseason finale Thursday against the Bills, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Smith missed Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs as he continues to recover from the hamstring issue. While it sounds as though he may be getting close to returning to game action, the Bears have little incentive to push him into a preseason game with the regular season on deck.
