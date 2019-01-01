Smith tallied six tackles in the Bears' Week 17 win over the Vikings, and he ended the campaign with 122 tackles, five sacks and an interception.

Smith started a bit slowly after holding out and fighting through a hamstring injury, but after the Bears' Week 5 bye, he quickly proved that he was the elite player the team expected to see after investing a top-10 pick on him in the 2018 draft. He'll enter the second year of his rookie deal, and fantasy owners should expect him to be a star not just for Chicago, but for IDP purposes as well.